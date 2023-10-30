Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.96 in comparison to its previous close of 0.43, however, the company has experienced a 10.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-23 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) intends to announce its third quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market opening on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. A conference call and webcast to discuss those results will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. Details to register for the live webcast and to listen to the call by phone will be available on the Company’s investor relations website located at investors.better.com and are included below.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) is above average at 2.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BETR is 241.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BETR on October 30, 2023 was 5.25M shares.

BETR’s Market Performance

The stock of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has seen a 10.45% increase in the past week, with a 1.96% rise in the past month, and a -98.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for BETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.21% for BETR’s stock, with a -95.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BETR Trading at -83.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -98.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETR rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4202. In addition, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. saw -95.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETR

The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value 46.44, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.