Barnes Group Inc. (B) Stock Records -48.75% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (B) has seen a -38.20% decrease in the past week, with a -41.54% drop in the past month, and a -48.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for B. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.37% for B’s stock, with a -49.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is above average at 42.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barnes Group Inc. (B) is $32.00, which is $11.86 above the current market price. The public float for B is 47.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of B on October 30, 2023 was 234.33K shares.

B) stock’s latest price update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -32.82 compared to its previous closing price of 29.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -38.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bill Pitts – Vice President, Investor Relations Thomas Hook – President and CEO Julie Streich – Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO Conference Call Participants Pete Osterland – Truist Lou Raffetto – Wolfe Research Matt Summerville – D. A. Davidson Christopher Glynn – Oppenheimer Operator Hello.

B Trading at -42.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought B to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -40.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, B fell by -38.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.99. In addition, Barnes Group Inc. saw -50.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at B starting from MANGUM MYLLE H, who purchase 46 shares at the price of $41.74 back on Jun 09. After this action, MANGUM MYLLE H now owns 26,230 shares of Barnes Group Inc., valued at $1,913 using the latest closing price.

Keating Neal J, the Director of Barnes Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $41.59 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Keating Neal J is holding 4,872 shares at $103,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for B

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.14 for the present operating margin

+33.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes Group Inc. stands at +1.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.68. Equity return is now at value 1.87, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes Group Inc. (B), the company’s capital structure generated 44.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.77. Total debt to assets is 24.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Barnes Group Inc. (B) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.