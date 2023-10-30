Ball Corp. (BALL) Stock Records -19.82% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BALL stock has gone up by 6.62%, with a monthly decline of -2.30% and a quarterly plunge of -19.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Ball Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for BALL’s stock, with a -12.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) Right Now?

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ball Corp. (BALL) by analysts is $57.35, which is $10.29 above the current market price. The public float for BALL is 313.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BALL was 1.91M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has increased by 0.13 when compared to last closing price of 47.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Ball Corporation plans to divest its Aerospace segment for net proceeds of $4.5 billion, creating more focus on its Beverage Packaging segment. The company has been able to grow quite consistently in the company’s history, with mostly stable margins. I believe that the current stock price reflects Ball Corporation’s fair prospects, constituting a hold rating.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BALL Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.03. In addition, Ball Corp. saw -7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Goodwin Deron, who sale 500 shares at the price of $52.85 back on Aug 24. After this action, Goodwin Deron now owns 12,001 shares of Ball Corp., valued at $26,425 using the latest closing price.

Kaufman David A, the President, Ball Aerospace of Ball Corp., sale 3,820 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Kaufman David A is holding 8,861 shares at $200,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corp. stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 21.83, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corp. (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 271.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ball Corp. (BALL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.