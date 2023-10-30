Ault Alliance Inc (AULT): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) is $419.50, which is $419.36 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 10.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AULT on October 30, 2023 was 5.93M shares.

The stock of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) has decreased by -8.37 when compared to last closing price of 0.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Earlier this week, it was announced that Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT: AULT ), a financier and former key shareholder of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ), had settled its charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC alleged that Ault made materially false and misleading statements concerning the performance of its cryptocurrency asset mining business and a $50 million purchase order from a related party controlled by Ault called Avalanche International.

AULT’s Market Performance

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has seen a 1.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -63.88% decline in the past month and a -95.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.36% for AULT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.04% for AULT’s stock, with a -98.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AULT Trading at -77.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.05%, as shares sank -56.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2005. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc saw -99.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 37,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Aug 22. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 148,462 shares of Ault Alliance Inc, valued at $28,723 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 111,462 shares at $7,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc stands at -135.35. The total capital return value is set at -9.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.42. Equity return is now at value -111.35, with -48.55 for asset returns.

Based on Ault Alliance Inc (AULT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.63. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.