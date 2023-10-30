Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) has increased by 12.77 when compared to last closing price of 2.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral targeted agents to treat hematologic malignancies, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after the close of the market, and provide a corporate update. Conference Call & Webcast: Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET Audio Webcast Only: link Q&A Participant Registration Link*: link (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb770b610b0744016870ec2150989ea78) *Analysts interested in participating in the question-and-answer session will pre-register for the event from the participant registration link above to receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APTO is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APTO is $19.71, which is $16.53 above the current price. The public float for APTO is 2.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTO on October 30, 2023 was 41.89K shares.

APTO’s Market Performance

APTO stock saw an increase of 40.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.22% and a quarterly increase of 2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.33% for Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.44% for APTO’s stock, with a -49.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for APTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on October 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

APTO Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares surge +13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO rose by +40.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc saw -63.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from Seizinger Bernd R., who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $3.14 back on Sep 22. After this action, Seizinger Bernd R. now owns 17,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc, valued at $53,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

The total capital return value is set at -75.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.38. Equity return is now at value -137.37, with -104.14 for asset returns.

Based on Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.