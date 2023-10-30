Antero Resources Corp (AR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) is above average at 10.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Resources Corp (AR) is $33.33, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 277.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AR on October 30, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 29.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Antero’s (AR) third-quarter earnings are driven by higher volumes owing to strong well performance. However, lower commodity price realizations have offset the positives.

AR’s Market Performance

AR’s stock has risen by 3.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.52% and a quarterly rise of 8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Antero Resources Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for AR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AR Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, Antero Resources Corp saw -6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $21.07 back on May 05. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 941,832 shares of Antero Resources Corp, valued at $3,160,500 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corp, sale 779,755 shares at $31.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,000,000 shares at $24,435,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corp stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corp (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Resources Corp (AR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.