Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NLY is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is $18.29, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for NLY is 492.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On October 30, 2023, NLY’s average trading volume was 4.26M shares.

NLY stock's latest price update

The stock price of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) has dropped by -2.26 compared to previous close of 15.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that AGNC Investment preannounces results. In line with our expectations, but it sent prices plunging. All agency mortgage REITs that reported so far have included big losses to book value. Expect that trend to continue. We can demonstrate the damage to book value.

NLY’s Market Performance

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has seen a -9.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.40% decline in the past month and a -26.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for NLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.44% for NLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at -21.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -21.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.01. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc saw -30.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value -19.86, with -2.43 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.