Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Surrozen Inc (SRZN)

The 36-month beta value for SRZN is also noteworthy at -0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRZN is $4.00, which is $3.61 above than the current price. The public float for SRZN is 18.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of SRZN on October 30, 2023 was 117.90K shares.

Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ: SRZN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-08 that Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock’s potential for a turnaround in the near term.

SRZN’s Market Performance

Surrozen Inc (SRZN) has experienced a -14.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.42% drop in the past month, and a -49.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for SRZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.17% for SRZN’s stock, with a -41.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRZN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRZN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on October 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SRZN Trading at -20.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRZN fell by -14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4465. In addition, Surrozen Inc saw -32.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.71 for the present operating margin

+73.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surrozen Inc stands at -288.03. The total capital return value is set at -44.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.99. Equity return is now at value -52.25, with -44.99 for asset returns.

Based on Surrozen Inc (SRZN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 6.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Surrozen Inc (SRZN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.