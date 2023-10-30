Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

The 36-month beta value for RBLX is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RBLX is $36.83, which is $5.84 above than the current price. The public float for RBLX is 462.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume of RBLX on October 30, 2023 was 10.56M shares.

The stock of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) has increased by 1.44 when compared to last closing price of 30.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-10-27 that Truist analyst Matthew Thornton upgrades Roblox to Buy from Hold.

RBLX’s Market Performance

RBLX’s stock has fallen by -2.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.35% and a quarterly drop of -21.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Roblox Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.46% for RBLX’s stock, with a -15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBLX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RBLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBLX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $37 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBLX Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBLX fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.65. In addition, Roblox Corporation saw 8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBLX starting from Baszucki Gregory, who sale 8,333 shares at the price of $31.05 back on Oct 23. After this action, Baszucki Gregory now owns 9,838,602 shares of Roblox Corporation, valued at $258,765 using the latest closing price.

Reinstra Mark, the Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Roblox Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $30.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Reinstra Mark is holding 320,763 shares at $122,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.52 for the present operating margin

+16.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roblox Corporation stands at -41.54. The total capital return value is set at -50.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.98. Equity return is now at value -318.29, with -21.65 for asset returns.

Based on Roblox Corporation (RBLX), the company’s capital structure generated 508.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.57. Total debt to assets is 28.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 484.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.