Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) is above average at 6.29x. The 36-month beta value for RITM is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RITM is $11.78, which is $2.64 above than the current price. The public float for RITM is 480.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of RITM on October 30, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

RITM) stock’s latest price update

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 9.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-29 that Rithm Capital’s dividend yield stands at nearly 11.2%. The REIT’s shares trade at only 5.6 times forward earnings.

RITM’s Market Performance

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a 1.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.30% decline in the past month and a -9.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for RITM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for RITM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.