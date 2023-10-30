Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Permian Resources Corp (PR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) is above average at 9.93x. The 36-month beta value for PR is also noteworthy at 4.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PR is $17.50, which is $2.86 above than the current price. The public float for PR is 265.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.22% of that float. The average trading volume of PR on October 30, 2023 was 9.42M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PR) stock’s latest price update

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.88 in comparison to its previous close of 14.77, however, the company has experienced a -2.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback Energy, Permian Resources and Coterra Energy are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

PR’s Market Performance

Permian Resources Corp (PR) has experienced a -2.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.05% rise in the past month, and a 25.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for PR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for PR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PR Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.31. In addition, Permian Resources Corp saw 57.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from NGP XI US Holdings, L.P., who sale 24,667,500 shares at the price of $12.69 back on Sep 22. After this action, NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. now owns 0 shares of Permian Resources Corp, valued at $313,057,709 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Brent P, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Permian Resources Corp, sale 8,082 shares at $14.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Jensen Brent P is holding 1,266,032 shares at $115,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.15 for the present operating margin

+58.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corp stands at +24.17. The total capital return value is set at 19.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return is now at value 15.38, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Based on Permian Resources Corp (PR), the company’s capital structure generated 75.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.97. Total debt to assets is 26.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Permian Resources Corp (PR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.