Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) is above average at 19.15x. The 36-month beta value for ON is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ON is $117.51, which is $33.99 above than the current price. The public float for ON is 429.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. The average trading volume of ON on October 30, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 82.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

ON’s Market Performance

ON’s stock has fallen by -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.20% and a quarterly drop of -22.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for ON Semiconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.38% for ON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $95 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ON Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.74. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corp. saw 33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, who sale 1,005 shares at the price of $96.62 back on Sep 12. After this action, COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR now owns 31,045 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp., valued at $97,103 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corp., sale 2,795 shares at $99.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 32,050 shares at $277,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corp. stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 31.59, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In summary, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.