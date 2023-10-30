Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW)

The 36-month beta value for LIFW is also noteworthy at -2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LIFW is $75.00, which is $73.31 above than the current price. The public float for LIFW is 4.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.34% of that float. The average trading volume of LIFW on October 30, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

LIFW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) has increased by 16.55 when compared to last closing price of 1.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of MSP Recovery, which does business as LifeWallet, sank Tuesday after the company said it would enact a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

LIFW’s Market Performance

MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has experienced a 34.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -69.05% drop in the past month, and a -66.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.59% for LIFW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.70% for LIFW’s stock, with a -87.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIFW Trading at -41.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.07%, as shares sank -68.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW rose by +34.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8720. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc saw -95.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from Ruiz John Hasan, who purchase 467,290 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Oct 26. After this action, Ruiz John Hasan now owns 474,190 shares of MSP Recovery Inc, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Quesada Frank Carlos, the Chief Legal Officer of MSP Recovery Inc, purchase 6,868,132 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Quesada Frank Carlos is holding 7,007,041 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1415.36 for the present operating margin

-1050.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSP Recovery Inc stands at -31.67. The total capital return value is set at -18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.03. Equity return is now at value -12.79, with -0.39 for asset returns.

Based on MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,013.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.02. Total debt to assets is 32.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,013.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.