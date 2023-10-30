Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) is above average at 60.18x. The 36-month beta value for CDT is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CDT is 0.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume of CDT on October 30, 2023 was 163.58K shares.

CDT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) has jumped by 26.67 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CDT ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the biopharmaceutical company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why CDT stock is rising today.

CDT’s Market Performance

CDT’s stock has fallen by -18.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -77.72% and a quarterly drop of -87.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.40% for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.02% for CDT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -86.10% for the last 200 days.

CDT Trading at -81.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.86%, as shares sank -77.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDT fell by -15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0608. In addition, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -87.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDT

The total capital return value is set at -1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value 0.73, with 0.68 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.