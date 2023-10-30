An In-Depth Look at DHT Holdings Inc’s (DHT) Stock Performance

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has gone up by 5.82% for the week, with a 10.13% rise in the past month and a 12.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.42% for DHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.09% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHT is -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DHT is $12.64, which is $1.55 above the current price. The public float for DHT is 135.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on October 30, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has increased by 4.03 when compared to last closing price of 10.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Most REITs are today undervalued. But that does not mean that all REITs are worth buying. On the contrary! I discuss 2 popular REITs that I would sell today.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 15.82, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.