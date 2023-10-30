An In-Depth Look at Amalgamated Financial Corp’s (AMAL) Stock Performance

In the past week, AMAL stock has gone up by 8.83%, with a monthly gain of 0.40% and a quarterly plunge of -12.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Amalgamated Financial Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.89% for AMAL’s stock, with a -4.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amalgamated Financial Corp (NASDAQ: AMAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amalgamated Financial Corp (NASDAQ: AMAL) is above average at 5.99x. The 36-month beta value for AMAL is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMAL is $23.00, which is $5.5 above than the current price. The public float for AMAL is 16.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume of AMAL on October 30, 2023 was 78.35K shares.

AMAL) stock’s latest price update

Amalgamated Financial Corp (NASDAQ: AMAL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.29 compared to its previous closing price of 16.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Jason Darby – Chief Financial Officer Priscilla Sims Brown – President & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Chris O’Connell – KBW Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Amalgamated Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation, all parties will be on a listen only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17.50 based on the research report published on March 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMAL Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAL rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, Amalgamated Financial Corp saw -24.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAL starting from Graham Tyrone, who sale 1,041 shares at the price of $19.31 back on Aug 14. After this action, Graham Tyrone now owns 4,528 shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp, valued at $20,103 using the latest closing price.

Bruce Maryann, the Director of Amalgamated Financial Corp, purchase 2,000 shares at $14.81 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Bruce Maryann is holding 16,329 shares at $29,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Amalgamated Financial Corp stands at +57.14. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.33. Equity return is now at value 17.42, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.85. Total debt to assets is 8.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.