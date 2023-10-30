Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 47 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by analysts is $174.85, which is $47.11 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 8.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of AMZN was 53.08M shares.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has plunge by 6.83relation to previous closing price of 119.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-10-29 that Prime Big Deal Days was expected to generate $8.1 billion for Amazon. The two-day sale also delivered something for other retailers: nine big insights for the holidays.

AMZN’s Market Performance

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a 2.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.40% gain in the past month and a -4.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for AMZN’s stock, with a 9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $145 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.82. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 52.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $128.01 back on Oct 20. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 104,020 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $64,005 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $130.53 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 104,520 shares at $65,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.