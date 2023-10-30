Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMRN is 2.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) is $2.25, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for AMRN is 406.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On October 30, 2023, AMRN’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

AMRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) has increased by 0.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN ) Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 26, 2023 9:55 AM ET CompanyParticipants Patrick Holt – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Carvey Leung – Cantor Fitzgerald Carvey Leung My name is Carvey Leung, and I’m a research associate at Cantor here. Thank you for joining us today, Patrick.

AMRN’s Market Performance

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) has experienced a -6.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.96% drop in the past month, and a -41.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for AMRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.43% for AMRN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMRN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMRN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMRN Trading at -24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRN fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7719. In addition, Amarin Corp ADR saw -42.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRN starting from Holt Patrick, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Aug 16. After this action, Holt Patrick now owns 300,000 shares of Amarin Corp ADR, valued at $312,315 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRN

Equity return is now at value -6.69, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.