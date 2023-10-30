Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has decreased by -26.36 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -36.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-24 that Developing groundbreaking drugs and devices entails high costs, uncertain regulatory approval, and lucrative revenues. Those factors and more culminate to create a sector filled with dozens of biotech stocks that have 10X potential, or better.

Is It Worth Investing in Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) is $3.75, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for ALZN is 48.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALZN on October 30, 2023 was 211.97K shares.

ALZN’s Market Performance

The stock of Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) has seen a -36.57% decrease in the past week, with a -46.50% drop in the past month, and a -72.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for ALZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.47% for ALZN stock, with a simple moving average of -72.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALZN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALZN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALZN Trading at -45.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -41.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN fell by -36.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2016. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc saw -77.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from Katzoff David J, who purchase 53,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Sep 26. After this action, Katzoff David J now owns 81,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc, valued at $10,234 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of Alzamend Neuro Inc, purchase 18,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 383,000 shares at $10,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

The total capital return value is set at -181.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.47. Equity return is now at value -277.69, with -207.15 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.