Altria Group Inc. (MO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 39.26. However, the company has seen a -7.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that MO has been overly sold off, since the lowered FY2023 guidance implies a minimal impact of -$0.01 at the midpoint, with the updated range still representing a +2.2% growth YoY. Perhaps part of the headwind is attributed to the tobacco company’s uncertain foray into the alternative tobacco market, with the NJOY acquisition yet to show results. This is on top of the consistently declining sales volume for the Smokeable Product segment, triggering Mr. Market’s growing pessimism, since the segment is MO’s top/ bottom line driver.

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is $47.49, which is $8.19 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.77B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MO on October 30, 2023 was 7.88M shares.

MO’s Market Performance

MO’s stock has seen a -7.98% decrease for the week, with a -6.74% drop in the past month and a -13.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for Altria Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.91% for MO’s stock, with a -12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MO Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.08. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.17 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 64.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.