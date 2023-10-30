Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, ATUS stock has gone down by -8.14%, with a monthly decline of -21.45% and a quarterly plunge of -20.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.73% for Altice USA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.05% for ATUS’s stock, with a -19.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATUS is $4.80, which is $2.09 above the current price. The public float for ATUS is 204.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on October 30, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -41.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.