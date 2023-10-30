Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) is $23.05, which is $14.08 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 84.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on October 30, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has decreased by -6.07 compared to its previous closing price of 9.55. However, the company has seen a -30.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-25 that Alphatec just priced an offering of 14.3 million shares at $10.50 per share — a more than 18% discount from yesterday’s close. The offering was filed pursuant to a previously filed shelf registration statement by the company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ATEC’s Market Performance

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has seen a -30.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.84% decline in the past month and a -49.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.82% for ATEC stock, with a simple moving average of -39.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $22 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATEC Trading at -31.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -28.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC fell by -30.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw -27.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Miles Patrick, who sale 59,375 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, Miles Patrick now owns 5,452,736 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $771,875 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $12.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,512,111 shares at $747,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value -1127.95, with -29.27 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.