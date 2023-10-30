Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALLY is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALLY is $29.81, which is $6.28 above the current price. The public float for ALLY is 298.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLY on October 30, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged by -0.08 when compared to previous closing price of 23.55, but the company has seen a -2.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Ally Financial enjoys a strong competitive advantage as one of the largest auto lenders in the United States, contributing to its robust market position. The lending environment is currently marked by opportunistic features, including high-yield returns and a selective approach to lending based on credit scores. The increased yield from new loans will help offset the rising funding costs associated with depositors, ultimately resulting in significantly higher earnings in the near future.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has seen a -2.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.64% decline in the past month and a -22.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.19% for ALLY’s stock, with a -14.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLY Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.66. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.