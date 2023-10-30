Alight Inc. (ALIT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Alight Inc. (ALIT) by analysts is $12.57, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for ALIT is 355.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ALIT was 3.49M shares.

The stock price of Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) has plunged by -2.68 when compared to previous closing price of 6.72, but the company has seen a -3.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and management will subsequently discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at Events & Presentations. A replay of the call will be available on the Company website, and through Wednesday November 15, 2023 by dia.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT’s stock has fallen by -3.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.40% and a quarterly drop of -33.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Alight Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for ALIT stock, with a simple moving average of -24.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALIT Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Alight Inc. saw -21.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Oct 05. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 1,370,169 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $322,490 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 14,704,603 shares at $7.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. is holding 43,602 shares at $117,342,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc. stands at -1.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.86. Equity return is now at value -5.37, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Alight Inc. (ALIT), the company’s capital structure generated 63.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.87. Total debt to assets is 25.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.