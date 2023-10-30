Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has seen a -2.06% decrease in the past week, with a -16.40% drop in the past month, and a -25.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.93% for ABNB’s stock, with a -8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Airbnb Inc (ABNB) is $141.99, which is $27.9 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 401.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on October 30, 2023 was 6.53M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.20 in relation to its previous close of 115.47. However, the company has experienced a -2.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-27 that Art Hogan, Riley Wealth Management chief market strategist, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss three stocks: McDonald’s, Eli Lilly and Airbnb.

ABNB Trading at -13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.12. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 33.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Blecharczyk Nathan, who sale 26,077 shares at the price of $119.56 back on Oct 25. After this action, Blecharczyk Nathan now owns 976,538 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $3,117,791 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein David C, the Chief Accounting Officer of Airbnb Inc, sale 3,402 shares at $123.59 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Bernstein David C is holding 41,611 shares at $420,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 44.65, with 11.43 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.