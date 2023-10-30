Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock Faces 2.80% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, AER stock has gone up by 2.22%, with a monthly decline of -5.85% and a quarterly plunge of -6.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Aercap Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.39% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AER is at 1.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AER is $79.78, which is $20.34 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 249.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for AER on October 30, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has decreased by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 59.45. However, the company has seen a 2.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that AerCap (AER) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.21 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.51. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 15.85, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.