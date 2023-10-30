Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): A Technical Analysis

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $60.00, which is $38.0 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 27.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on October 30, 2023 was 993.78K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has decreased by -26.15 when compared to last closing price of 29.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

AEHR’s Market Performance

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a -29.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -51.86% decline in the past month and a -59.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.66% for AEHR’s stock, with a -41.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -48.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -52.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -29.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.84. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPORCK ALISTAIR N, who sale 955 shares at the price of $37.65 back on Oct 16. After this action, SPORCK ALISTAIR N now owns 11,988 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $35,956 using the latest closing price.

SLAYEN HOWARD T, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, purchase 700 shares at $40.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that SLAYEN HOWARD T is holding 186,989 shares at $28,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 28.32, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.