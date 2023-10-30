ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ACM Research Inc (ACMR) by analysts is $23.65, which is $9.94 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ACMR was 1.07M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s stock price has dropped by -21.92 in relation to previous closing price of 17.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that ACM expects revenue of $165 million to $168 million in the third quarter, below the Wall Street consensus. The company is still on track to reach its full-year revenue goal of $515 million to $585 million.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has experienced a -23.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.96% drop in the past month, and a 4.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for ACMR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.92% for ACMR’s stock, with a 5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at -20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -24.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR fell by -23.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.29. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 77.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from McKechnie Mark, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 11. After this action, McKechnie Mark now owns 900 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Wang David H, the of ACM Research Inc, sale 85,116 shares at $17.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Wang David H is holding 504,018 shares at $1,504,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.92, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.