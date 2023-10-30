23andMe Holding Co (ME) Stock Experiences -21.24% Monthly Change

In the past week, ME stock has gone down by -2.17%, with a monthly decline of -21.24% and a quarterly plunge of -57.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.78% for 23andMe Holding Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.40% for ME’s stock, with a -57.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ME is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ME is $4.25, which is $3.48 above than the current price. The public float for ME is 288.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ME on October 30, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

ME) stock’s latest price update

23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a -2.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (23andMe), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, announced today that it will report financial results for the fiscal year 2024 (FY2024) second quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that date to discuss the quarter’s financial results and report on business progress.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at -21.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8309. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co saw -64.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 38,548 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Oct 19. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 1,284,976 shares of 23andMe Holding Co, valued at $31,397 using the latest closing price.

HIBBS KATHY L, the Chief Administrative Officer of 23andMe Holding Co, sale 38,548 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that HIBBS KATHY L is holding 1,284,976 shares at $32,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co stands at -104.06. The total capital return value is set at -35.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -42.72, with -33.80 for asset returns.

Based on 23andMe Holding Co (ME), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.67. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In summary, 23andMe Holding Co (ME) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.