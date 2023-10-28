XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) At $0.27: What To Do?

In last trading session, XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at -$0.05 or -14.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.93M. That closing price of XRTX’s stock is at a discount of -359.26% from its 52-week high price of $1.24 and is indicating a premium of 7.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.34%, in the last five days XRTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 44.9% to its value on the day. XORTX Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -66.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -57.10% in past 5-day. XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) showed a performance of -55.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39550.0 shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.