With 87.89% Distance From Low, Is Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.80 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $509.44M. That closing price of CABA’s stock is at a discount of -51.09% from its 52-week high price of $19.34 and is indicating a premium of 87.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 687.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

In the last five days CABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $12.80 price level, adding 5.67% to its value on the day. Cabaletta Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 38.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.62% in past 5-day. Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) showed a performance of -15.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.19 million shares which calculate 6.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -212.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.0% for stock’s current value.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cabaletta Bio Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.39% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.60% in the current quarter and calculating 19.20% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -180.48% during past 5 years.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.96% institutions for Cabaletta Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CABA for having 4.57 million shares of worth $59.04 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 3.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.17 million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.22 million shares of worth $43.87 million or 8.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.