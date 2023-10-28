With -4.35% Distance From Low, Is Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at -$0.1 or -9.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.58M. That closing price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -75986.96% from its 52-week high price of $700.00 and is indicating a discount of -4.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.80%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 53.54% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -99.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.12% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of -55.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60000002048.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 100.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60000002048.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60000002048.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6521739352943.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6521739352943.48% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 86.67% during past 5 years.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTI for having 2895.0 shares of worth $2663.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 248.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $228.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 110.0 shares of worth $101.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 102.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $93.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.