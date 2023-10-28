With 32.51% Distance From Low, Could Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at -$0.06 or -2.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $159.99M. That closing price of ILPT’s stock is at a discount of -105.35% from its 52-week high price of $4.99 and is indicating a premium of 32.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 694.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Industrial Logistics Properties in the current quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.41%, in the last five days ILPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 6.54% to its value on the day. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s shares saw a change of -25.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.29% in past 5-day. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) showed a performance of -13.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.92 million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -60.68% while that of industry is -6.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

ILPT Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.15% institutions for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ILPT for having 6.32 million shares of worth $20.87 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.75 million shares of worth $11.67 million or 4.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.05 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.