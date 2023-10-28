Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) Lost -8.99% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at -$0.1 or -5.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $337.84M. That closing price of WBX’s stock is at a discount of -327.33% from its 52-week high price of $7.35 and is indicating a discount of -1.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.75.

For Wallbox N.V (WBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.49%, in the last five days WBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 13.78% to its value on the day. Wallbox N.V’s shares saw a change of -51.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.99% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of -23.89% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.59. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -341.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.42% for stock’s current value.

Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 114.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.57 million for the same.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.43% institutions for Wallbox N.V that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at WBX for having 3.92 million shares of worth $13.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.22 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.61 million shares of worth $12.77 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.96 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.