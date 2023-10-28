Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Jump 0.85%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at $0.01 or 0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.22M. That closing price of VLCN’s stock is at a discount of -747.46% from its 52-week high price of $10.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Volcon Inc (VLCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.35 in the current quarter.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days VLCN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $1.18 price level, adding 15.11% to its value on the day. Volcon Inc’s shares saw a change of -76.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.49% in past 5-day. Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) showed a performance of -43.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49030.0 shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1171.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1171.19% for stock’s current value.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Volcon Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.48% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.60% in the current quarter and calculating 15.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $700k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $243k and $752k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 188.10% while estimating it to be 127.40% for the next quarter.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at VLCN for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, which was holding about 36911.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 72527.0 shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28054.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $79911.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.