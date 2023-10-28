Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) At $0.36: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.01 or 3.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.08M. That closing price of VGZ’s stock is at a discount of -111.11% from its 52-week high price of $0.76 and is indicating a premium of 5.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 174.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.
Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.12%, in the last five days VGZ remained trading in the N/A while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 11.2% to its value on the day. Vista Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -26.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) showed a performance of -15.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7380.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -594.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -594.44% for stock’s current value.
Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Vista Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.00% while that of industry is 15.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.02% during past 5 years.
VGZ Dividends
Vista Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.