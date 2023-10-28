Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) At $0.36: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.01 or 3.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.08M. That closing price of VGZ’s stock is at a discount of -111.11% from its 52-week high price of $0.76 and is indicating a premium of 5.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 174.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.