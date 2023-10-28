Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Drops -3.60 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at -$0.03 or -3.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.19M. That closing price of VERU’s stock is at a discount of -1706.82% from its 52-week high price of $15.90 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 942.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.60%, in the last five days VERU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 7.07% to its value on the day. Veru Inc’s shares saw a change of -83.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.44% in past 5-day. Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) showed a performance of 16.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.83 million shares which calculate 10.43 days to cover the short interests.
Veru Inc (VERU) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Veru Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.76% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.30% during past 5 years.
VERU Dividends
Veru Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 04 and December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 22.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.08% institutions for Veru Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VERU for having 5.17 million shares of worth $6.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.2 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.92 million shares of worth $2.29 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.