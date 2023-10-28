Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Drops -3.60 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at -$0.03 or -3.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.19M. That closing price of VERU’s stock is at a discount of -1706.82% from its 52-week high price of $15.90 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 942.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.60%, in the last five days VERU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 7.07% to its value on the day. Veru Inc’s shares saw a change of -83.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.44% in past 5-day. Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) showed a performance of 16.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.83 million shares which calculate 10.43 days to cover the short interests.