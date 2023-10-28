Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Reduces -27.50% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at $0.0 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.44M. That closing price of VERB’s stock is at a discount of -7150.0% from its 52-week high price of $23.20 and is indicating a premium of 6.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.6 in the current quarter.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.65%, in the last five days VERB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 31.77% to its value on the day. Verb Technology Company Inc’s shares saw a change of -95.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.50% in past 5-day. Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) showed a performance of -56.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3025.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3025.0% for stock’s current value.

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.20% in the current quarter and calculating 63.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -73.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.68% during past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.07% institutions for Verb Technology Company Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at VERB for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 30631.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33081.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23175.0 shares of worth $25029.0 or 0.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8540.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12468.0 in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.