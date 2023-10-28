U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) Shares Are Down -10.26 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.80 trading at $0.04 or 1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.00M. That closing price of UCAR’s stock is at a discount of -2578.57% from its 52-week high price of $75.00 and is indicating a premium of 3.21% from its 52-week low price of $2.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 300.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.45%, in the last five days UCAR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $2.80 price level, adding 9.39% to its value on the day. U Power Ltd’s shares saw a change of -93.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.26% in past 5-day. U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) showed a performance of -25.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 4.49 days to cover the short interests.