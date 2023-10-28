Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Down Almost -33.12% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.97 trading at -$0.39 or -1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24B. That closing price of TMDX’s stock is at a discount of -162.39% from its 52-week high price of $99.63 and is indicating a premium of 0.42% from its 52-week low price of $37.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 810.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.02%, in the last five days TMDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $37.97 price level, adding 11.1% to its value on the day. Transmedics Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.22% in past 5-day. Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) showed a performance of -33.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.85 million shares which calculate 7.16 days to cover the short interests.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transmedics Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.54% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.00% in the current quarter and calculating 19.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 107.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.19 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $52.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $25.68 million and $31.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 91.50% while estimating it to be 66.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.27% during past 5 years.

TMDX Dividends

Transmedics Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.47% institutions for Transmedics Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TMDX for having 3.31 million shares of worth $277.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.94 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.96 million shares of worth $69.4 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $79.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.