Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) At $0.17: What To Do?

In last trading session, Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or -4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.84M. That closing price of TBLT’s stock is at a discount of -2252.94% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 696.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.07%, in the last five days TBLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 8.36% to its value on the day. Toughbuilt Industries Inc’s shares saw a change of -92.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.94% in past 5-day. Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) showed a performance of -16.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Toughbuilt Industries Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.07% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96.90% in the current quarter and calculating 97.50% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.06% during past 5 years.

TBLT Dividends

Toughbuilt Industries Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.37% institutions for Toughbuilt Industries Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at TBLT for having 0.19 million shares of worth $32109.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30313.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $30313.0 or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 61823.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10200.0 in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.