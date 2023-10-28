The 12-Month Price Target For Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) Is Now $29.00.

In last trading session, Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.56 trading at -$0.18 or -1.22% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of VSTS’s stock is at a discount of -39.08% from its 52-week high price of $20.25 and is indicating a premium of 5.01% from its 52-week low price of $13.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vestis Corp (VSTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days VSTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $14.56 price level, adding 5.15% to its value on the day. Vestis Corp’s shares saw a change of -24.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.34% in past 5-day. Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) showed a performance of -25.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.84 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.76% for stock’s current value.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $713.23 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $732.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

VSTS Dividends

Vestis Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS)’s Major holders

Clean Yield Group is the top institutional holder at VSTS for having 111.0 shares of worth $1616.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Financial Management Professionals, Inc., which was holding about 10.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.0.

On the other hand, ProShares Tr-Ultra Mid Cap 400 ProShares Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5957.0 shares of worth $86733.0 or 0.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $59.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.