The 12-Month Price Target For Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Is Now $20.00.

In last trading session, Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at $0.02 or 1.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.11M. That closing price of SONM’s stock is at a discount of -52.94% from its 52-week high price of $1.30 and is indicating a premium of 52.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 361.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.93%, in the last five days SONM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 3.98% to its value on the day. Sonim Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 98.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.83% in past 5-day. Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) showed a performance of 26.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 3.63 days to cover the short interests.