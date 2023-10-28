Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) At $1.81: What To Do?

In last trading session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.81 trading at -$0.08 or -4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26B. That closing price of SMMT’s stock is at a discount of -219.34% from its 52-week high price of $5.78 and is indicating a premium of 63.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.23%, in the last five days SMMT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $1.81 price level, adding 8.12% to its value on the day. Summit Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -57.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.16% in past 5-day. Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) showed a performance of -1.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.7 million shares which calculate 13.37 days to cover the short interests.