Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) 16.79% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.74 trading at -$0.01 or -0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $473.61M. That closing price of SLI’s stock is at a discount of -81.75% from its 52-week high price of $4.98 and is indicating a premium of 16.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 870.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.