SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:SWTX) Forecasted Growth Is -205.41% Or More

In last trading session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.61 trading at -$1.14 or -5.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.35B. That closing price of SWTX’s stock is at a discount of -58.07% from its 52-week high price of $34.16 and is indicating a premium of 2.64% from its 52-week low price of $21.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 542.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.33 in the current quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.01%, in the last five days SWTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $21.61 price level, adding 6.69% to its value on the day. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.68% in past 5-day. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) showed a performance of -7.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.39 million shares which calculate 18.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -205.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -89.73% for stock’s current value.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.38% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.90% in the current quarter and calculating -12.80% decrease in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -117.36% during past 5 years.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110.34% institutions for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SWTX for having 9.38 million shares of worth $202.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 4.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $105.93 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.63 million shares of worth $56.78 million or 4.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $36.09 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.