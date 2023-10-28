Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) Falls -12.91%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at -$0.28 or -12.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.91M. That closing price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -11587.83% from its 52-week high price of $220.90 and is indicating a premium of 7.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18450.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 73.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Smart for Life Inc (SMFL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$8.94 in the current quarter.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.91%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 34.83% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc’s shares saw a change of -98.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.23% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of -25.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43370.0 shares which calculate 1.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $72.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $72.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $72.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3709.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3709.52% for stock’s current value.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smart for Life Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -93.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.49% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $3.53 million and $3.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.00% while estimating it to be -18.20% for the next quarter.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at SMFL for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 83128.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.