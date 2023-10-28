SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHFS) Is Currently -679.22% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHFS) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.07 or 10.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.63M. That closing price of SHFS’s stock is at a discount of -679.22% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a premium of 57.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 86940.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 222.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.