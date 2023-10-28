Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) 1.25% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.58 trading at -$1.06 or -7.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $801.22M. That closing price of REPL’s stock is at a discount of -117.38% from its 52-week high price of $29.52 and is indicating a premium of 1.25% from its 52-week low price of $13.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 582.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.24%, in the last five days REPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $13.58 price level, adding 10.54% to its value on the day. Replimune Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.49% in past 5-day. Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) showed a performance of -17.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.74 million shares which calculate 13.02 days to cover the short interests.