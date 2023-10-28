Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) 1.25% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.58 trading at -$1.06 or -7.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $801.22M. That closing price of REPL’s stock is at a discount of -117.38% from its 52-week high price of $29.52 and is indicating a premium of 1.25% from its 52-week low price of $13.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 582.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.24%, in the last five days REPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $13.58 price level, adding 10.54% to its value on the day. Replimune Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.49% in past 5-day. Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) showed a performance of -17.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.74 million shares which calculate 13.02 days to cover the short interests.
Replimune Group Inc (REPL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Replimune Group Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.71% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.90% in the current quarter and calculating -42.00% decrease in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.07% during past 5 years.
REPL Dividends
Replimune Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.