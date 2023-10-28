Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $2.00.

In last trading session, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at -$0.12 or -9.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $162.27M. That closing price of QSI’s stock is at a discount of -242.11% from its 52-week high price of $3.90 and is indicating a discount of -5.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.13%, in the last five days QSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 17.99% to its value on the day. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -37.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.13% in past 5-day. Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) showed a performance of -32.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.48 million shares which calculate 12.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.44% for stock’s current value.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $600k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.57% institutions for Quantum-Si Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at QSI for having 14.45 million shares of worth $23.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 11.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.71 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.25 million shares of worth $23.65 million or 11.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.